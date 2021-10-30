Man City's 10 men lose 2-0 to Palace for 2nd defeat in EPL
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City slumped to a second loss in its Premier League title defense as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher earned Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
City's hopes of recovering from Zaha's sixth-minute goal were hit when Aymeric Laporte was sent off in first-half stoppage time for bringing down Zaha when he was the last man.
Gabriel Jesus had a 60th-minute goal disallowed for a narrow offside against Phil Foden in the buildup.
Gallagher then added a second goal on the break in the 88th minute, consigning City to its first loss in the league since the opening round against Tottenham.
City dropped five points behind leader Chelsea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Leaders Chelsea survive late siege to beat Brentford 1-0
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Chelsea stay top ahead of Liverpool and City, United stumble
Ben Chilwell hails Mendy for bailing Chelsea out against Brentford
Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel says confidence is flowing through Chilwell again
Soccer-Brentford's Frank laments "crazy" loss as Chelsea escape