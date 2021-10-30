Left Menu

Soccer-Man United ease pressure on Solskjaer with 3-0 win at Spurs

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:55 IST
Soccer-Man United ease pressure on Solskjaer with 3-0 win at Spurs
Manchester United thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford in the Premier League on Saturday to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ronaldo struck in the 39th minute with a perfect right-foot volley into the far corner of Hugo Lloris's net from a glorious pass by Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

Cavani added the second in the 64th and substitute Rashford wrapped up a comfortable win four minutes from time as United put last weekend's 5-0 home drubbing by Liverpool behind them. United climbed to fifth on 17 points from 10 games, while Nuno Espirito Santo's shot-shy Spurs side, who failed to trouble United goalkeeper David De Gea, are eighth on 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

