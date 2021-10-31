Left Menu

Premier League: Ronaldo maintains scoring spree as United defeat Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all got on the scoring sheet as Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-10-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 08:11 IST
Premier League: Ronaldo maintains scoring spree as United defeat Spurs
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all got on the scoring sheet as Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. United defeat Spurs 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to move to fifth place in Premier League standings. The side now has 17 points from 10 matches.

On the other hand, Tottenham has slipped to the eighth spot with 15 points from 10 games. Ronaldo opened the scoring for United as he registered the goal in the 39th minute of the game. At halftime, the Red Devils had a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Cavani and Rashford registered goals in the 64th and 86th minutes of the game respectively and United gained a 3-0 lead. Spurs were left searching for answers and in the end, United gained a comfortable victory.

United will next lock horns against Atalanta in the Champions League on November 2 before returning to Premier League action against Manchester City on November 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana
4
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021