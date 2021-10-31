Left Menu

Sergio Aguero taken to hospital after complaining of chest discomfort

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort and dizziness during the La Liga game against Alaves on Saturday.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 31-10-2021 08:35 IST
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort and dizziness during the La Liga game against Alaves on Saturday. Aguero had walked off the ground late in the first half and he then walked off the ground as a precautionary measure.

"@aguerosergiokun reported chest discomfort and has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac exam," FC Barcelona tweeted. Aguero pulled up with chest discomfort around 40th minute of the La Liga game.

After an assessment from the Barca medical team, he left the game with Philippe Coutinho replacing him. As per Goal.com, Aguero left the stadium in an ambulance, following medical protocol.

The match between Barcelona and Alaves ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Barcelona is at the ninth spot in points table with 16 points from 11 games. (ANI)

