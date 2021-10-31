Left Menu

Men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh, other athletes participate in parade at Statue of Unity

Men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh was one of the notable athletes who took part in the parade at Statue of Unity on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.

ANI | Kevadia (Gujarat) | Updated: 31-10-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 09:10 IST
Men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh was one of the notable athletes who took part in the parade at Statue of Unity on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary. Manpreet Singh gave a salute as Union Home Minister Amit Shah stood on the podium, giving a salute to honour Sardar Patel's legacy.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and today is his 146th birth anniversary. On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid floral tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia and said that his dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice serve as an inspiration to citizens for unity and integrity of the country.

"Sardar Sahib's dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice for the motherland inspires every Indian to dedicate himself for the unity and integrity of the country. On the birth anniversary of such a great craftsman of united India, salutations at his feet and best wishes to all the countrymen on 'National Unity Day'," Shah tweeted. 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, other Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal among others also paid tributes to Sardar Patel. Goyal called Patel 'a stalwart of India's freedom struggle', while others highlighted his contributions to the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

