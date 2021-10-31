Soccer-Klopp heaps praise on Potter after Brighton hold Liverpool

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his Brighton & Hove Albion counterpart Graham Potter has all the qualities to be a success at the south coast club, after the teams played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Brighton's Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard cancelled out strikes by Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, as they came from two goals down to seal a point at Anfield and end Liverpool's four-game winning run in all competitions.

Potter's side won four of their opening five matches before drawing four of the last five to sit seventh in the table with 16 points from 10 games, six points behind second-placed Liverpool. "He definitely has all that you need. I don't know Graham too well but what I can say is he's an absolutely nice fellow and his team mirrors his ability, that's really good," Klopp told reporters.

"He has a clear idea about football and doing a brilliant job. I don't want to talk the coach of Brighton away to some other clubs but I think he shouldn't worry about his future. "I don't want to take anything away from Brighton ... but today was the day where we could have given them a proper knock and didn't. I don't like a draw at home at all but I'm not that guy who says it's not possible to draw against Brighton – no."

Liverpool return to action in the Champions League when they host Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

