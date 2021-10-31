Baseball-Braves rally to beat Astros, take commanding 3-1 World Series lead

Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning as the Atlanta Braves came from behind to beat the Houston Astros 3-2 in Game Four and move one win away from a World Series victory on Saturday. After going without a hit until the eighth inning the night before, the Astros wasted no time, as Jose Altuve hit a single on the first pitch of the game and later came around to score for an early 1-0 lead.

Altuve added another run for the visitors on a solo shot over the center-field fence in the fourth inning. The Braves cut the deficit to one run on a hit by Austin Riley that plated Eddie Rosario before Swanson and Soler hit their solo shots.

The defensive play of the night belonged to Eddie Rosario, who made a backhanded catch at the left-field wall in the eighth to rob Altuve of an extra-base hit and send the crowd at Truist Park into a frenzy. Will Smith threw a perfect ninth to close out the game and improve the Braves record to 7-0 at home this postseason.

The Braves will look to win the Fall Classic for the first time since 1995 when they host the Astros for Sunday's Game Five.

