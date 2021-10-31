Left Menu

Livingston's Obileye faces racist abuse at Celtic in Glasgow

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 31-10-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 10:13 IST
Livingston defender Ayo Obileye faced racist abuse at Celtic during a Scottish Premiership match.

An Associated Press journalist heard a Celtic fan shouting "monkey" at Obileye with an expletive as he ran back onto the pitch following an injury check in the second half on Saturday.

Obileye was later sent off for striking out at Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi off the ball in the box and received a red card. The game ended 0-0.

Livingston has contacted Celtic about the racism.

