Livingston's Obileye faces racist abuse at Celtic in Glasgow
PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 31-10-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 10:13 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Livingston defender Ayo Obileye faced racist abuse at Celtic during a Scottish Premiership match.
An Associated Press journalist heard a Celtic fan shouting "monkey" at Obileye with an expletive as he ran back onto the pitch following an injury check in the second half on Saturday.
Obileye was later sent off for striking out at Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi off the ball in the box and received a red card. The game ended 0-0.
Livingston has contacted Celtic about the racism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scottish
- Celtic
- Obileye
- Livingston
- Ayo Obileye
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain faces 'massacre' of 20 more bust energy suppliers, Scottish Power says
Boston Celtics' Kanter sparks backlash in China after comments on Tibet, Xi
Tibet remarks by Boston Celtics' Kanter spark backlash in China
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open and more
Sports News Roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; FIFA says 57 more refugees evacuated from Afghanistan and more