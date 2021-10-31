Left Menu

South Africa here to win T20 World Cup, says Shamsi after win over Sri Lanka

After a crucial win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, player of the match Tabraiz Shamsi said that South Africa are here to win the tournament.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 31-10-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 10:14 IST
South Africa here to win T20 World Cup, says Shamsi after win over Sri Lanka
Tabraiz Shamsi in action (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

After a crucial win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, player of the match Tabraiz Shamsi said that South Africa are here to win the tournament. With both sides likely needing a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive, South Africa edged the Lions in a tight finish, winning by four wickets off the penultimate ball.

And Shamsi, who took three for 17 to restrict Sri Lanka to 142, believes all the team are working to deliver the trophy back to South Africa. "We're here to try and win a World Cup for the country, and I want to try and personally contribute as much as I can every game. My previous game wasn't as good as I wanted, just working with a bit of a niggle. I really wanted to do something special for the bowling unit, every single guy is doing a job for the team," said Shamsi in an official ICC release.

"There's a different guy doing the job for the team every game, and today was my day. Dwaine Pretorius, Kagi, Kesh, as well, everyone that takes a ball in their hand, they're doing a great job. Obviously, there's a World Cup to be won, and how can you not be passionate," he added. For Sri Lanka, they are now unlikely to qualify from Group 1 of the Super 12s having lost to the Proteas and Australia, despite a win over Bangladesh.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was out for a duck, reflected on the loss: "It's really emotional as a team because we are a very young team. I think we have the most inexperienced side taking part in the tournament. As a team who was not doing that well in the past few months, we have grown so well together." "It's very emotional, again, but hats off and credit goes to Miller, you know. He's a world-class finisher, and we knew what he could do...I think it's a learning curve for us, and we will come back strong," he added.

David Miller crashed two sixes in the final over when South Africa needed 15 to win to guide the Proteas to victory, with Kagiso Rabada hitting a four to win the game. Miller's heroics came after Pathum Nissanka had scored his highest T20I score of 72 despite not having a consistent partner in Sri Lanka's innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021