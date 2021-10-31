South Africa here to win T20 World Cup, says Shamsi after win over Sri Lanka

After a crucial win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, player of the match Tabraiz Shamsi said that South Africa are here to win the tournament. With both sides likely needing a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive, South Africa edged the Lions in a tight finish, winning by four wickets off the penultimate ball.

And Shamsi, who took three for 17 to restrict Sri Lanka to 142, believes all the team are working to deliver the trophy back to South Africa. "We're here to try and win a World Cup for the country, and I want to try and personally contribute as much as I can every game. My previous game wasn't as good as I wanted, just working with a bit of a niggle. I really wanted to do something special for the bowling unit, every single guy is doing a job for the team," said Shamsi in an official ICC release.

"There's a different guy doing the job for the team every game, and today was my day. Dwaine Pretorius, Kagi, Kesh, as well, everyone that takes a ball in their hand, they're doing a great job. Obviously, there's a World Cup to be won, and how can you not be passionate," he added. For Sri Lanka, they are now unlikely to qualify from Group 1 of the Super 12s having lost to the Proteas and Australia, despite a win over Bangladesh.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was out for a duck, reflected on the loss: "It's really emotional as a team because we are a very young team. I think we have the most inexperienced side taking part in the tournament. As a team who was not doing that well in the past few months, we have grown so well together." "It's very emotional, again, but hats off and credit goes to Miller, you know. He's a world-class finisher, and we knew what he could do...I think it's a learning curve for us, and we will come back strong," he added.

David Miller crashed two sixes in the final over when South Africa needed 15 to win to guide the Proteas to victory, with Kagiso Rabada hitting a four to win the game. Miller's heroics came after Pathum Nissanka had scored his highest T20I score of 72 despite not having a consistent partner in Sri Lanka's innings. (ANI)

