T20 WC: Amazing to see Team India not being counted in many people's thoughts, says Dinesh Karthik

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Sunday said that it is amazing to see not many people giving Virat Kohli-led side a chance of winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:08 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik on Sunday said that it is amazing to see not many people giving Virat Kohli-led side a chance of winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Karthik said that the upcoming week in the tournament will be crucial and India has the chance of reaching the semi-finals if they are able to spring together some momentum, having just played one match in the ongoing competition.

"It's amazing and equally perplexing to see TEAM INDIA not being counted in many people's thoughts in moving forward in this tournament so far after just one match in one week. This WEEK is the ultimate week and if India gets on a roll, nothing to stop them. MOMENTUM is key," Karthik tweeted. India has so far played just one game which they ended up losing against Pakistan. Virat Kohli and boys will next take on New Zealand on Sunday evening in Dubai.

Earlier, former Australia spinner Shane Warne had predicted that either India-Pakistan or England-Australia will square off in the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Warne's prediction came after England hammered Australia by eight wickets on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Super 12 stage.

"I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi's & final...England, Australia, Pakistan and India. Semi's -- Eng V India, Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or Aust V England," tweeted Warne. Jos Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 71 and his side beat Australia by eight wickets on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. The innings was highlighted by 23 runs scored over long-on, including three towering sixes through that region that all travelled more than 90 metres.

England and Pakistan have won all their three games in the World Cup so far. Australia has won two matches out of three. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

