'This is Man Utd': Ronaldo in awe of Red Devils after victory over Spurs

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo praised his team as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:13 IST
'This is Man Utd': Ronaldo in awe of Red Devils after victory over Spurs
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo praised his team as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Ronaldo posted some pictures of the match and captioned it, "This is Man. United."

On Friday, the Portuguese striker announced that he along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

Talking about the match between United and Spurs, Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all got on the scoring sheet as Red Devils emerged triumphant. United defeat Spurs 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to move to fifth place in Premier League standings. The side now has 17 points from 10 matches.

On the other hand, Tottenham has slipped to the eighth spot with 15 points from 10 games. Ronaldo opened the scoring for United as he registered the goal in the 39th minute of the game. At halftime, the Red Devils had a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Cavani and Rashford registered goals in the 64th and 86th minutes of the game respectively and United gained a 3-0 lead. Spurs were left searching for answers and in the end, United gained a comfortable victory.

United will next lock horns against Atalanta in the Champions League on November 2 before returning to Premier League action against Manchester City on November 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

