Left Menu

T20 WC: Only Pakistan can stop England at this stage, says Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan predicted that only Pakistan can defeat England at this stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:29 IST
T20 WC: Only Pakistan can stop England at this stage, says Michael Vaughan
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan predicted that only Pakistan can defeat England at this stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both teams are moving forward in their destructive forms by winning all three games in the tournament so far.

Pakistan has defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan while England has claimed victory against West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia. "Now that is a message to the rest ... England are the best team & most destructive ... Whose going to stop them!?? Only #Pakistan look likely at this stage #T20WorldCup," tweeted Michael Vaughan.

England will be facing Sri Lanka for their next T20 Men's World Cup 2021 clash in Sharjah on Monday and on the other hand, Pakistan will be going against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021