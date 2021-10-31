Left Menu

T20 WC: You need experience of Ashwin for game of this significance against NZ, says Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said that the Virat Kohli-led side needs to look at the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin for an all-important game against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:37 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin in action (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said that the Virat Kohli-led side needs to look at the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin for an all-important game against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Bangar said that Ashwin should come into the playing XI in place of Varun Chakravarthy.

India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan. "Varun Chakravarthy's recent performances in UAE. He was very effective at Sharjah, but not in Dubai - where this game will be played. Taking into account the importance of the game, the number of matches played by Varun Chakravarthy is a little less, and his international experience is a little less," Bangar said on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"For a game of this significance, you would definitely want somebody with temperament and experience. So, in my opinion, Ravichandran Ashwin may get the nod in place of Varun Chakravarthy," he added. India has so far played just one game which they ended up losing against Pakistan. Virat Kohli and boys will next take on New Zealand on Sunday evening in Dubai.

Earlier, former Australia spinner Shane Warne had predicted that either India-Pakistan or England-Australia will square off in the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Warne's prediction came after England hammered Australia by eight wickets on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Super 12 stage.

"I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi's & final...England, Australia, Pakistan and India. Semi's -- Eng V India, Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or Aust V England," tweeted Warne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

