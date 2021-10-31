Left Menu

T20 WC: Shardul would give depth to India's batting line-up, says VVS Laxman

Former cricketer VVS Laxman said that team India requires Shardul Thakur to form a balanced team for an all-important game against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:02 IST
T20 WC: Shardul would give depth to India's batting line-up, says VVS Laxman
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former cricketer VVS Laxman said that team India requires Shardul Thakur to form a balanced team for an all-important game against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Laxman also said that he would prefer Shardul Thakur into the playing XI in the place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan. "I would go for Shardul Thakur because Shardul can give runs with the bat, and he's a wicket-taking option. It also increases the depth in the batting lineup. So, I would definitely go with Shardul ahead of Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)," Laxman said on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"He is an experienced bowler, but if you think about the balance and the combination of the playing eleven, I would probably prefer Shardul over Bhuvi," he added. India has so far played just one game which they ended up losing against Pakistan. Virat Kohli and boys will next take on New Zealand on Sunday evening in Dubai.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma also said that team India should include Shardul Thakur in the squad instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the T20 World Cup game against New Zealand. "As we know that India's bowling attack was quite weak in the match against Pakistan. So, now I think that the team should go for Shardul Thakur in Bhuvi's (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) place and Ravichandran Ashwin should be included instead of Varun Chakravarthy," Rajkumar told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021