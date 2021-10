Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

Afghanistan has brought in Hamid Hassan in place of 'unfit' Mujeeb Ur Rahman. This will be the last match for Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan who will retire from all formats after Sunday's match.

Namibia is unchanged from their previous playing XI.

Teams: Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq.

