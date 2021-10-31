Maradona''s birthday is remembered at his first pro club in Argentina

Argentina kicked off a weekend of celebrations to mark the birthday of the late superstar Diego Maradona. Former Argentina players from the World Cup-winning teams of 1978 and 1986 and members of Maradona's age-group team, nicknamed The Little Onions (Los Cebollitas), took part in a match in Buenos Aires on Saturday to remember one of the greatest football players of the world. The celebration was held at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, home to Maradona's first professional team, Argentinos Juniors.

The celebratory match, which fans were able to attend free of charge, took place on the pitch where Maradona made his professional debut on 20 October 1976.

All the players wore number 10 jerseys with the name of their beloved hero printed at the back. Maradona, who would have turned 61 on Saturday, died on 20th November last year of cardiac arrest.

Seven health professionals were charged for alleged medical negligence. The case is still under investigation.

