Mohammad Shahzad becomes first Afghan player to reach 2000 T20I runs

Mohammad Shahzad on Sunday became the first Afghanistan player to reach 2000 T20I runs.

31-10-2021
Mohammad Shahzad (Image: ACB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Shahzad on Sunday became the first Afghanistan player to reach 2000 T20I runs. Shahzad achieved the feat during the ongoing match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter scored 45 runs off 33 balls before walking towards the pavilion.

Shahzad has now scored 2011 runs in T20Is in 68 matches with 12 fifties and one century under his belt. India skipper Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the format with 3216 runs under his belt from 91 games.

Meanwhile, former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan received a guard of honour from Namibia during the ongoing match. Asghar Afghan is playing his last match for his country as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday.

Afghanistan is locking horns with Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday and this will be Asghar Afghan's last match for his side. As Asghar came into bat when Shahzad's entertaining knock of 45 came to an end in the 13th over, the Namibian side gave the former Afghanistan skipper a guard of honour during the match.

Asghar Afghan has played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20Is for Afghanistan. The right-handed batter made his debut against Scotland in 2009. Coming back to the game, Asghar scored 31 off 23 balls as Afghanistan posted 160/5 in the 20 overs. (ANI)

