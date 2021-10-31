Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup ahead of their match against South Africa.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:43 IST
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup ahead of their match against South Africa. Sources in the know of developments on Sunday told ANI that Shakib has been ruled out with hamstring injury.

"He has a hamstring injury and while the scan reports will tell you about the grade of injury, he is ruled out of the tournament," the source told ANI. Bangladesh has played three games in the Super 12 stage and are still searching for a win. Shakib's injury is a major dent in the Asian side's hopes in the showpiece event.

Earlier this week, the Event Technical Committee of the tournament approved Rubel Hossain as a replacement for Mohammad Saifuddin in the Bangladesh squad. Fast bowler Rubel, who has played 159 international matches including 28 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Saifuddin was ruled out due to a back injury.

Rubel was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021