Natl Inter-Dept Women's Hockey: RSPB crowned champions, beat SAI 3-0

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) put up a thoroughly professional display to outclass Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-0 and win the first Hockey India senior women inter-department national championship here on Sunday.

RSPB started well and dominated possession as well as the tempo of the game right from the hooter. In the eighth minute, they had their reward with Karishma Yadav scoring from a penalty corner to give them the lead. Four minutes later they doubled the lead via an Amrinder Kaur penalty conversion, leaving Sports Authority of India with an uphill task, but three full quarters to complete it.

RSPB did not let that happen, though, as Birajini Ekka scored their third goal in the 28th minute to somewhat seal the result even before half time. In the final two quarters, RSPB went into game management mode, controlling the play without putting themselves at too much risk, or giving Sports Authority of India openings to make a comeback.

