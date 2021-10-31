Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:05 IST
Afghanistan crush Namibia by 62 runs

Afghanistan defeated minnows Namibia by 62 runs in their Super 12 group 2 match to keep semi-final hopes alive at the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Mohammad Shahzad (45) and Hazratullah Zazai (33) added 53 for the opening wicket.

Playing the last match of his international career, former skipper Asghar Afghan made a 23-ball 31, while Mohammad Nabi (32) was the other contributor for Afghanistan.

In reply, Namibia were restricted to 98 for 9 in 20 overs.

Hamid Hassan (3/9), Naveen-ul-Haq (3/26), Gulbadin Naib (2/19) and Rashid Khan (1/14) were among wickets.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2/21), Ruben Trumpelmann (2/34) and JJ Smit (1/24) were the successful bowlers for Namibia.

Brief Score: Afghanistan: 160 for 5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 45; Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2/21) Namibia: 98 for 9 allout in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Hamid Hassan 3/9, Naveen-ul-Haq 3/26).

