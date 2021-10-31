Left Menu

T20 WC: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against India

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against India in their Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

31-10-2021
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against India in their Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both sides are coming into the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan.

Speaking at the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said, "We are going to bowl, dew factor at this time of the year. Look forward to another challenge. One change, Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert. Just to balance our bowling attack. Conway will keep." India has never defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, but if there was any time for this record to be broken, it is now if the side wants to reach the semi-finals stage.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy. New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult (ANI)

