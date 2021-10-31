New Zealand elect to bowl; India opts for Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur in playing XI

New Zealand opted to bowl against India in an all-important Super 12 ICC T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

India made two changes to their playing XI with Ishan Kishan coming in place of Suryakumar Yadav, who is suffering from back spasms while out-of-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way for all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

For New Zealand, pacer Adam Milne replaced keeper Tim Seifert with Devon Conway set to don big gloves.

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips(w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)