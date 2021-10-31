Left Menu

Soccer-Delort at the double as Nice sink Angers

The game seemed to be headed for a draw until Delort unleashed a thunderous strike after Angers failed to clear a corner in the first minute of stoppage time. Nice have 23 points - eight behind PSG - from 12 games.

Reuters | Angers | Updated: 31-10-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 19:38 IST
Soccer-Delort at the double as Nice sink Angers
  • Country:
  • France

Algerian Andy Delort netted a brace, including a stunning late volley, as Nice fought back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 away win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday that lifted his side to second in the table. The away side had started brightly as Delort struck the post with a glancing header, but they went behind in the 29th minute when Sofiane Boufal converted from the spot after being brought down in the box.

Delort equalised in the 57th minute, however, when his deflected chip from the edge of the area beat a stranded Paul Bernardoni. Nice should have taken the lead in the 71st minute through Lucas Da Cunha, but the youngster blazed over from close range. The game seemed to be headed for a draw until Delort unleashed a thunderous strike after Angers failed to clear a corner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Nice have 23 points - eight behind PSG - from 12 games. Angers are eighth on 17 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021