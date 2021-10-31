Left Menu

T20 WC: I was shocked, says Nabi on Asghar Afghan's decision to retire

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said he was shocked after hearing Asghar Afghan's decision to retire.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said he was shocked after hearing Asghar Afghan's decision to retire. Afghanistan thrashed Namibia by 62 runs in the first Group 2 game of the day in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"The boys have had good morale in the team. We do discuss during team meetings that we might chase at times as well. I tell the openers to go and play their game. Just go and enjoy your cricket. We are always depending on spinners but we have some quality seamers as well. Hamid bowled brilliantly today," said the skipper in a post-match presentation. "The boys have had good morale in the team. We do discuss during team meetings that we might chase at times as well. I tell the openers to go and play their game. Just go and enjoy your cricket. We are always depending on spinners but we have some quality seamers as well. Hamid bowled brilliantly today," he added.

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. He received a special guard of honour from Namibia during the match on Sunday. Asghar captained his country in their first-ever Test match against India in 2018 and at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016.

At the time of his retirement, he holds the record for the most wins as captain in T20 internationals having led his team to victory in 42 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

