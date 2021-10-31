India score 110/7 against New Zealand

An insipid India could score only 110 for seven against New Zealand in their vital Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Sent into bat by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, India lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to pose any serious threat to a disciplined Kiwi attack at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The New Zealand pacers and the spinners bowled a very tight line, not giving the Indian batters any width to play their strokes freely. As a result, the Indians tried to force the pace only to give their wickets away.

Leg-break bowler Ish Sodhi and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returned exceptional figures of 2/17 and 0/15 from their respective quota of four overs each. Lead pacer Trent Boult picked up three wickets for 20.

At the end of the six power play overs, India were struggling at 35 for two.

Brief scores: India: 110/7 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 26 not out; Trent Boult 3/20, Ish Sodhi 2/17).

