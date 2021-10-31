T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs NZ

Scoreboard of T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India Innings: KL Rahul c Mitchell b Southee 18 Ishan Kishan c Mitchell b Boult 4 Rohit Sharma c Guptill b Sodhi 14 Virat Kohli c Boult b Sodhi 9 Rishabh Pant b Milne 12 Hardik Pandya c Guptill b Boult 23 Ravindra Jadeja not out 26 Shardul Thakur c Guptill b Boult 0 Mohammed Shami not out 0 Extras: (LB-2 W-2) 4 Total: (For 7 in 20 overs) 110 Fall of wickets: 1/11 2/35 3/40 4/48 5/70 6/94 7/94 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-20-3, Tim Southee 4-0-26-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-15-0, Adam Milne 4-0-30-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-17-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

