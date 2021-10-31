Left Menu

It's pretty hard to accept Afghan's retirement, says Rashid

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:36 IST
It's pretty hard to accept Afghan's retirement, says Rashid

Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday said former skipper Asghar Afghan has been his mentor and it is difficult for him to come to terms with his surprise retirement in the middle of the T20 World Cup.

Afghan, who holds the record of most T20I wins as captain, announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after Afghanistan's heartbreaking loss to Pakistan in the previous match.

Afghanistan gave a fitting farewell to the former captain as they notched up a convincing 62-run over Namibia on Sunday to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the tournament.

''Its pretty hard to accept legendary @MAsgharAfghan's retirement. He has been a mentor to me & all the youngsters in the side. I am short of words to thank him for his exemplary service to @ACBofficials. His achievement &sacrifices r unmatched. U will b dearly missed bro #respect,'' Rashid tweeted.

Afghan received a guard of honour from the Namibian fielders when he walked in to bat in the T20 World Cup clash.

He scored 31 in his last match and was congratulated by the Namibian and fellow Afghanistan players, who lined-up just outside the boundary ropes.

The 33-year-old Afghan played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20Is, including the Namibia match, in a creditable career, scoring 4246 runs across formats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021