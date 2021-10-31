Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:32 IST
India lose to New Zealand by 8 wickets
A Virat Kohli-led India lost to a clinical New Zealand by eight wickets in an ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match here on Sunday, virtually dashing their hopes of making the semifinals.

An insipid India could only manage a below-par 110 for seven in their vital match and then saw New Zealand chase down the target of 111 with 33 balls to spare.

Opener Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 49 off 35 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made an unbeaten 33.

Sent into bat by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, India lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to pose any serious threat to a disciplined Kiwi attack.

Leg-break bowler Ish Sodhi and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner returned exceptional figures of 2/17 and 0/15 from their respective quota of four overs each. Pace spearhead Trent Boult picked up three wickets for 20, leading the way by example.

At the end of the six power play overs, India were struggling at 35 for two, and it only got worse from there for them.

Brief scores: India: 110/7 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 26 not out; Trent Boult 3/20, Ish Sodhi 2/17).

New Zealand: 111/2 in 14.3 overs (Daryl Mitchell 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

