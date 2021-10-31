Left Menu

Senior J-K govt advisor congratulates medal-winning deaf judo team

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:34 IST
A senior Jammu and Kashmir government advisor has praised Rakshanda Mehak from the Union Territory, who is part of the Indian team, for clinching the bronze medal in World Deaf Judo Championship held in France.

Congratulating the winning team, Lieutenant Governor's Advisor Farooq Khan said the J-K government is duty bound in its promise to take sports to the pinnacle of performance and scale new heights in the world sports arena.

''Our national girls team has won bronze medal by defeating the South Korean team. Nirchara Umed of Haryana in below 57 kg category, Divya Tiwari of Uttar Pradesh in below 52 kg category and Mehak of J&K have added one more feather in the cap,'' he said.

The championship was held at Versailles in France from October 26-30 and the team is scheduled to arrive back to Jammu from Delhi on Monday.

While complimenting the team coach Suraj Bhan Singh for training the athletes, Khan said they have brought laurels to the nation and are giving a tough competition to the international athletes.

Khan said more modern facilities are being added to train the athletes in a proper manner and the day is not far away when J-K athletes would be considered second to none both nationally as well as internationally.

