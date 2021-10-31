Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico roll over Betis with a dominant home win

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in LaLiga on Sunday with a dominant 3-0 home victory over Betis.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:51 IST
Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in LaLiga on Sunday with a dominant 3-0 home victory over Betis. After two consecutive draws in the league, Atletico had one of their best games of the season against Manuel Pellegrini's side, who had been hoping to stay in the fight for to top the table after three straight wins.

Yannick Carrasco scored the opener with a phenomenal cross shot in the first half. After a period of intense pressure, Atletico doubled their lead when Betis defender German Pezzella sent a thundering header into his own net from a corner kick.

Joao Felix sealed the deal, finishing a late counter-attack with a fine shot from the left past the keeper and into the far corner. Atletico leapfrogged Betis into fourth place in the table on 22 points, two behind leaders Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, who play on Sunday night against Athletic Bilbao. Betis are fifth on 21 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

