Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, October 31

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. - - - - NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Bengals at Jets, 1 p.m. Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. Rams at Texans, 1 p.m. Steelers at Browns, 1 p.m. Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. 49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. Patriots at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Jaguars at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Buccaneers at Saints , 4:25 p.m. Cowboys at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. Titans assistant Jim Schwartz (COVID protocol) out vs. Colts Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz has entered the league's COVID protocol and will miss Sunday's road game against the Indianapolis Colts. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-SCHWARTZ, Field Level Media Report: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb fined five times in 2021 Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been fined five times in six games for nearly $50,000 this season, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-LAMB, Field Level Media Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (personal reasons) out vs. Panthers Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is inactive for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a personal matter. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-RIDLEY, Field Level Media - - - - BASEBALL Sunday's game coverage: World Series Game 5: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. Braves LHP Tucker Davidson to start Game 5 vs. Astros Atlanta Braves left-hander Tucker Davidson has been tabbed to start Sunday night's Game 5 of the World Series against the visiting Houston Astros. BASEBALL-MLB-ATL-HOU-DAVIDSON, Field Level Media Red Sox announcer, former MLB player Jerry Remy dies of cancer Jerry Remy, who started his career in Major League Baseball as a scrappy second baseman before becoming the voice of the Boston Red Sox, died of cancer. He would have turned 69 next week. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-REMY-OBIT, Field Level Media - - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III gains footing in Heisman race With a five-touchdown performance Saturday in a 37-33 win over Michigan, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III moved squarely into the Heisman Trophy conversation. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-HEISMAN, Field Level Media - - - - NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Sunday's game coverage: Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (back) out vs. Kings Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis will not play in Sunday afternoon's game against the visiting Sacramento Kings. BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-PORZINGIS, Field Level Media - - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Sunday's game coverage: Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m. Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m. Report: Blackhawks, Kyle Beach to meet Tuesday Kyle Beach, who said he was the victim of sexual assault at the hands of a Chicago Blackhawks employee a decade ago, will meet with team officials on Tuesday, The Athletic reported. HOCKEY-NHL-CHI-BEACH, Field level Media Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (lower body) out 'few weeks' Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter is expected to be sidelined "a few weeks" with a lower-body injury, coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-CAR-NIEDERREITER, Field Level Media - - - - MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Sunday's game coverage: Sporting K.C. at Minnesota United, 1 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m. Nashville SC at Orlando City, 4 p.m. FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. - - - - Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville, 2 p.m. - - - - Golf

PGA -- Butterfield Bermuda Championship - - - - Tennis

ATP -- St. Petersburg, Russia; Vienna, Austria WTA -- Cluj-Napoca, Romania; Courmayeur, Italy - - - - esports Event coverage: League of Legends World Championship CS:GO -- PGL Major Stockholm, New Legends Stage

- - - - News: Team Spirit to split with CS:GO roster ESPORTS-CSGO-TEAM-SPIRIT, Field Level Media - - - -

