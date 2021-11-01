Nice 2nd in French league after comeback win over Angers

Nice moved up to second place in the French league with another comeback win as Andy Delort netted twice in a 2-1 victory over Angers. Angers winger Sofiane Boufal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Youcef Atal tripped him inside the area. But Delort equalized with a deflected shot in the 57th before slamming home a volley from the edge of the box in stoppage time. The Nice striker could have had a hat trick but his earlier header in the 23rd minute hit the post. Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni repeatedly frustrated the visitors having tipped Amine Gouiri's long-range strike over the bar in the 69th before parrying a low drive from the Nice forward in the 72nd. An under-strength Nice side came into the game missing Justin Kluivert, Calvin Stengs, Evann Guessand, and Robson Bambu through injury as well as Kasper Dolberg for personal reasons. Nice overcame an even larger 2-0 deficit to edge Lyon 3-2 the previous weekend. “In the last couple of games, we have believed until the end, until the last minutes,” Atal told the club's website. “That's our strength. To win tough away games, you always have to be like that: solid, working together as a team.” Marseille ground out a 1-0 win at Clermont to leapfrog Lens into third place, one point behind Nice. In pouring rain, Matteo Guendouzi released Cengiz Under down the right flank in the 25th, and the Turkey winger cut inside to curl into the far corner for the winning goal. Guendouzi pulled the strings in midfield, playing Bamba Dieng in with a backheel flick in the first half. But a wrong-footed Arthur Desmas saved Dieng's close-range effort with his leg. Guendouzi faded in the second half and gave the ball away in the 67th. That turnover led to a scoring chance for Clermont striker Jim Allevinah, whose point-blank shot was parried by goalkeeper Pau Lopez. Looking for a second goal, Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli sent on Dimitri Payet and Arkadiusz Milik for Konrad De la Fuente and Dieng in the 57th. Playing out from the back, Marseille found some space behind the Clermont defense in the 73rd, but Under was denied by Desmas. A few seconds later, Milik met a cross from Payet to rattle the bar with a header. Also Sunday, Brest stunned Monaco 2-0 to earn its first win of the season but still remained in the relegation zone. Benin striker Steve Mounie scored from close range after Jeremy Le Douaron diverted a free kick from Romain Faivre in the 17th. Brest capitalized on a counterattack to double the lead in the 79th as Franck Honorat converted a cross from Irvin Cardona. Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo raised his tally to six goals for the season by scoring twice in a 4-0 win over Lorient. Ludovic Ajorque gave Strasbourg the lead and Adrien Thomasson put the result beyond any doubt in the second half. Florent Mollet and Elye Wahi led midtable Montpellier to a 2-0 win over Nantes. Bordeaux moved away from the relegation zone with a 3-2 comeback win over Reims. Veteran Jimmy Briand came off the bench to help Bordeaux which was trailing 2-0. Briand made it 2-2 by guiding the ball into the bottom corner in the 77th. He then converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Reims defender Wout Faes was deemed to have handled the ball. Troyes stayed in the bottom half of the table after drawing 2-2 with fifth-place Rennes. On Saturday, Houssem Aouar and Karl Toko Ekambi scored as Lyon defeated Lens 2-1 to move within two points of the visitors. In Saturday's other game, Wahbi Khazri scored a contender for goal of the season to salvage a point for last-place Saint-Etienne in a 1-1 draw at Metz. Khazri equalized in the 16th with an outrageous lob from more than 70 yards. On Friday, Angel Di Maria set up the equalizer and then netted the winning goal himself as PSG rallied past defending champion Lille 2-1 to stretch its lead to eight points.

