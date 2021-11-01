Left Menu

Would love to help Barcelona at some stage, says Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi has admitted that he would love to help out his former club Barcelona at some stage.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 09:30 IST
Would love to help Barcelona at some stage, says Messi
Lionel Messi (Photo/ Paris Saint-Germain Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi has admitted that he would love to help out his former club Barcelona at some stage. Messi also talked about how he would like to be a technical director of a club once he retires from professional football.

"Yes. I always said that I would love to be able to help the club. I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be elsewhere," Messi said in an interview with Sport, as reported by Goal.com. "If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world," he added.

Messi had signed a two-year contract at PSG in August this year, and the deal also has an option to extend the contract for a further year. So far, Messi has made eight appearances for PSG, in which he has managed to score eight goals.

All three goals for Messi have come in the Champions League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021