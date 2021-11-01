Left Menu

New Zealand is best all format cricket team in the world, says Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has labelled the New Zealand side as the "best all format" cricket team in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:28 IST

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has labelled the New Zealand side as the "best all format" cricket team in the world. Vaughan's remarks came after New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"No one will admit it including themselves as they are so humble but #NZ are pound for pound the best all-format Cricket team in the World at the moment ... #Fact #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted. Earlier this year, New Zealand had defeated India in the finals of the World Test Championship, and the Kiwis had also made it to the finals of the 2019 50-over World Cup.

Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India was restricted to 110/7 in the allotted twenty overs against New Zealand. No batter was able to stay at the crease for long, and what followed was a lacklustre performance.

Kohli and boys will next take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

