Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Saints lose QB Jameis Winston in victory over Bucs; Baseball-Astros beat Braves to force World Series Game Six and more

NFL roundup: Saints lose QB Jameis Winston in victory over Bucs

Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown pass in place of the injured Jameis Winston and P.J. Williams made a clinching pick-six of Tom Brady as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 on Sunday. Siemian replaced Winston in the second quarter, completed 16 of 29 for 159 yards and drove the Saints (5-2) 70 yards to Brian Johnson's 23-yard field goal that gave them a 29-27 lead with 1:44 remaining.

Baseball-Astros beat Braves to force World Series Game Six

The Astros overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and force a World Series Game Six in Houston on Tuesday. The Braves loaded the bases in the first inning on Sunday and Adam Duvall hit a grand slam off Framber Valdez for a 4-0 lead that electrified the Atlanta crowd.

Soccer-Coach shot in Argentine third-tier game amid fan violence

An Argentine soccer coach was shot in the shoulder and players fled the pitch on Sunday as Huracan Las Heras fans fought among themselves during a third-tier match in Mendoza province. Videos showed players from Huracan and opponents Ferro de General Pico running for cover and fans hiding behind walls as shots rang out at the ground.

Falcons' Calvin Ridley to step away from football for mental health

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced Sunday he needs to step away from football to focus on his mental health. He made the announcement over Twitter after he was ruled inactive for Sunday's 19-13 loss against the Carolina Panthers due to a personal matter. It marked the second missed game this season for Ridley.

Soccer-Rampant West Ham crush 10-man Aston Villa 4-1 away

West Ham United's Declan Rice scored a fine goal from distance as the rampant Londoners breezed past Aston Villa 4-1 in their Premier League clash at Villa Park on Sunday to pile the pressure on home manager Dean Smith. The result was West Ham's third straight win in the league while it was the fourth consecutive loss for Villa, who are now just three points above the relegation zone.

Alex Bowman wins at Martinsville; Championship 4 field set

Alex Bowman's shot to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship died when he was eliminated from playoffs on Oct. 10 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. But on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, Bowman got some redemption when he won the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series in Virginia in overtime. He captured the win when he whacked Denny Hamlin out of the lead with six laps to go.

Tennis-Medvedev non-committal over Australian Open participation

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday that he was eager to play in the Australian Open in January but could not confirm his participation if only players who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed in Melbourne. Victoria's premier Daniel Andrews said this week that no unvaccinated players would be permitted to play in the tournament despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier telling local media they could compete but only after undergoing a two-week quarantine.

Cricket-NZ revive campaign, setback for India's semis hopes

New Zealand revived their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with an eight-wicket thrashing of India, whose own semi-final hopes suffered a jolt after their second successive defeat in the tournament on Sunday. Put in to bat, India's rejigged top order wilted in no time and the 2007 champions crawled to 110-7 in 20 overs in the Super 12 match.

Tennis-Kontaveit scoops fourth title of 2021 to secure WTA Finals spot

Anett Kontaveit said greater self-belief was the foundation for her victory over Romania's Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open on Sunday, which secured the eighth and final spot in the WTA Finals for the Estonian. The 25-year-old captured her fourth title of the season with the 6-2, 6-3 victory over Halep in Cluj-Napoca, also ensuring she would move into the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time at number eight.

Soccer-Zaha suffers racist abuse online after Palace stun Man City

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racist abuse online and the 28-year-old shared screenshots of some of the comments after Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City. Zaha, who scored the opening goal of the game at the Etihad Stadium, was brought down by Aymeric Laporte which resulted in the City defender receiving a straight red card in first-half stoppage time.

