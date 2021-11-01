Left Menu

Baseball-Astros beat Braves to force World Series Game Six

The Astros overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and force a World Series Game Six in Houston on Tuesday. The Braves loaded the bases in the first inning on Sunday and Adam Duvall hit a grand slam off Framber Valdez for a 4-0 lead that electrified the Atlanta crowd.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 11:44 IST
Baseball-Astros beat Braves to force World Series Game Six
Representative Image

The Astros overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and force a World Series Game Six in Houston on Tuesday.

The Braves loaded the bases in the first inning on Sunday and Adam Duvall hit a grand slam off Framber Valdez for a 4-0 lead that electrified the Atlanta crowd. The Astros got on the board in the top of the second on an RBI double by Alex Bregman and cut the lead in half on a sacrifice fly by Martin Maldonado.

The Astros scored twice in the third on an RBI double by Carlos Correa and a groundout by Yuli Gurriel that plated Michael Brantley to level the contest at 4-4. Freddie Freeman put the Braves in front in the bottom half of the third with a 460-foot solo shot over the center field fence.

But the Astros hitters displayed more patience at the plate than they did in the previous two games and tied the score when Braves reliever AJ Minter walked Maldonado with the bases loaded. On the next pitch, pinch hitter Marwin Gonzalez floated a single into left field that scored two runs to give the Astros their first lead of the game at 7-5.

The Astros tacked on runs in the seventh and eighth innings to hand the Braves their first home loss of the postseason. Astros manager Dusty Baker said one of the team's strengths is their ability to tune out criticism.

"We don't really worry about what other people say or what they think," he said of the club, who won the World Series in 2017. "It's what you think of yourself and what you think of each other on the team that really counts.

"These guys are together. They've been through many of these battles. So they don't know how to quit, and they're always looking for an edge or an opening. Fortunately tonight, we took advantage of some." Game Six is on Tuesday in Houston with the Braves holding a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021