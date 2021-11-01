Left Menu

Srikanth, Lakshya lead India's challenge at HYLO Open

The Indian lost the match narrowly after squandering a two-point lead in the decider but he will look to take focus on the positives and put his best foot forward when he begins his campaign here against Japans Koki Watanabe.Young Lakshya, ranked world no 22, had a decent outing at the Denmark Open and French Open with second round and quarterfinal finishes respectively.

PTI | Saarbrucken | Updated: 01-11-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 12:23 IST
Srikanth, Lakshya lead India's challenge at HYLO Open
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Top shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and in-form Lakshya Sen will spearhead the Indian challenge at the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Sixth seeded Srikanth showed signs of returning to form last week as he put up a spirited fight against two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan before losing in the French Open second round. The Indian lost the match narrowly after squandering a two-point lead in the decider but he will look to take focus on the positives and put his best foot forward when he begins his campaign here against Japan's Koki Watanabe.

Young Lakshya, ranked world no 22, had a decent outing at the Denmark Open and French Open with the second round and quarterfinal finishes respectively. He will look to continue the momentum when he takes on France's Thomas Rouxel in the opening match.

The 20-year-old from Almora will be eager to get over the disappointment of having to pull out of the event last year after his father and coach DK Sen had tested COVID-19 positive.

Sameer Verma, ranked 21, also had a good outing in the last two weeks, reaching the last 16 and final eight respectively but his campaign was cut short by a calf injury as he retired midway on both occasions.

The 27-year-old from Dhar is scheduled to take on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in his campaign opener but a question mark still remains on his fitness.

Among other Indians in the event, which was earlier known as SaarLorLux Open, former champion Subhankar Dey will meet Korea's Lee Dong Keun, HS Prannoy has been pitted against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, while Sourabh Verma will cross swords with Max Weisskirchen of Germany.

Men's doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri, women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will also look to get their confidence back when they compete in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021