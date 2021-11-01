Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Saints lose QB Jameis Winston in victory over Bucs; Baseball-Astros beat Braves to force World Series Game Six and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Saints lose QB Jameis Winston in victory over Bucs

Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown pass in place of the injured Jameis Winston and P.J. Williams made a clinching pick-six of Tom Brady as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-27 on Sunday. Siemian replaced Winston in the second quarter, completed 16 of 29 for 159 yards and drove the Saints (5-2) 70 yards to Brian Johnson's 23-yard field goal that gave them a 29-27 lead with 1:44 remaining.

Baseball-Astros beat Braves to force World Series Game Six

The Astros overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and force a World Series Game Six in Houston on Tuesday. The Braves loaded the bases in the first inning on Sunday and Adam Duvall hit a grand slam off Framber Valdez for a 4-0 lead that electrified the Atlanta crowd.

Speed skating-American Santos lays down 2022 marker with 1,000m World Cup gold

American Kristen Santos won her maiden short track speed skating World Cup gold medal in a photo finish in Nagoya on Sunday, giving her a huge boost of confidence with the 2022 Beijing Olympics just three months away Santos took the lead with four laps to go in the 1,000m final and edged the Netherlands' reigning Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting by 0.064 seconds.

Baseball-Astros lineup changes pay off in World Series Game Five

Astros manager Dusty Baker decided to shake up his batting order for Sunday's win-or-go-home World Series Game Five and the switch paid off as Houston's offense exploded for 12 hits in a 9-5 win in Atlanta on Sunday. The win shaved the Braves' lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series with Game Six on Tuesday in Houston.

NBA roundup: Triple-double for James Harden in Nets' win

Kevin Durant scored 23 points before being ejected for a flagrant foul late in the third quarter as the host Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-91 Sunday night. Durant was ejected with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter and the Nets leading 85-68. He was thrown out when his right forearm and elbow hit Kelly Olynyk's face just outside the paint. Durant shot 10 of 13 from the field before getting ejected.

Golf-Coaching support helps Herbert to maiden PGA Title

Lucas Herbert's decision to bring his coach across to Bermuda to help work on his swing proved a masterstroke at the weekend when the Australian secured his maiden U.S. PGA title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The 25-year-old, who won the Irish Open in July to add to his previous European Tour win at the Dubai Desert Classic, became the first Australian man since Adam Scott in 2008 to win titles on the world's two biggest tours in the same season.

Tennis-Djokovic targets year-end number one record on return to action in Paris

Novak Djokovic said his targets for the rest of 2021 include clinching the year-end number one spot and helping Serbia in its Davis Cup campaign, as he returns to competition at the Paris Masters for the first time since losing the U.S. Open final. Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 major titles, has not played since coming up short in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam in September, losing in straight sets to Russian Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows.

NHL roundup: Ryan Getzlaf hits assist milestone in Ducks' win

Troy Terry scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period on a milestone assist by Ryan Getzlaf as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Getzlaf picked up the primary assist on Terry's goal for his 989th career point with the Ducks, breaking the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne.

Tennis-Kontaveit scoops fourth title of 2021 to secure WTA Finals spot

Anett Kontaveit said greater self-belief was the foundation for her victory over Romania's Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open on Sunday, which secured the eighth and final spot in the WTA Finals for the Estonian. The 25-year-old captured her fourth title of the season with the 6-2, 6-3 victory over Halep in Cluj-Napoca, also ensuring she would move into the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time at number eight.

Horse racing-Incentivise hot favourite to win Melbourne Cup

Australian-bred stayer Incentivise will look to cap a golden Spring with victory in the A$8 million ($6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday as the runaway favourite in "the race that stops the nation". The Peter Moody-trained gelding has captured the imagination of the sports-mad country, winning its last nine starts and blitzing the field in last month's 2,400-metre Caulfield Cup, a traditional formguide for the Cup.

