T20 WC: Players not robots, they need support at all times, says Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Monday appealed to the people to support the players even when they lose a match.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:41 IST
Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Monday appealed to the people to support the players even when they lose a match. Pietersen's comment came after the Indian cricket team was trolled on social media after the loss against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli has also been facing flak for his leadership in the game against New Zealand.

"There is a winner and a loser in the game. No player goes out to lose. It is the greatest honour to represent your country. Please realize that the people in the game are not robots and they need support at all times," tweeted Pietersen in Hindi. Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir said that it was shameful to see how the Indian cricket team was being trolled after the loss against New Zealand.

"I still believe India is the best team it's just a matter of having a good time or bad time but abusing players and their family is such a shame don't forget the end of the day it's just a game of cricket," Amir tweeted. Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh asked the fans not to be too harsh on the players as they are the ones hurting the most after a loss.

"Let's not be harsh on our players. Yes, we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results. but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. they were fantastic in all departments," tweeted Harbhajan. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets on Sunday.

India was just restricted to 110/7 in the allotted twenty overs against New Zealand. No batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul, and what followed was a lacklustre performance. Kohli and boys will next take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

