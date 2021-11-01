Left Menu

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

It is good when you don't lose too often but other than that everything is as it normally is." WINNING START New VfL Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt enjoyed a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, snapping the Wolves' eight-game winless run across all competitions. The former Werder coach, who was sacked days before the end of last season, took over from Mark van Bommel last week and after only two training sessions his team landed their first three points for almost two months.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:07 IST
Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend FREIBURG SENSATION

Freiburg, the only unbeaten team in the Bundesliga after the 10th match day following their 3-1 victory over Greuther Fuerth, next face Bayern Munich who are three points ahead of them in top spot. With a fraction of the budget of Bayern and Borussia Dortmund -- the top two teams in the standings -- Freiburg have enjoyed their best ever start to a season.

"If someone calls it a clash of the top teams (against Bayern) it is not something I can argue against as we are indeed three points behind them," coach Christian Streich said. "But the position we are in does not affect me. It would be bad if it affected me. It is good when you don't lose too often but other than that everything is as it normally is."

WINNING START New VfL Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt enjoyed a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, snapping the Wolves' eight-game winless run across all competitions.

The former Werder coach, who was sacked days before the end of last season, took over from Mark van Bommel last week and after only two training sessions his team landed their first three points for almost two months. Wolfsburg host Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

BERLIN DERBY Struggling Hertha Berlin, with six losses in 10 league games, face city rivals Union in the German Cup third round, with their opponents in superb form and in sixth place in the Bundesliga.

Despite an investment of more than 350 million euros, Hertha have failed to deliver on the pitch and are in 12th place following their 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim. Union have fared better, losing just twice this season and winning three of their last five games.

