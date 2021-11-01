Soccer-Tottenham sack manager Nuno after latest defeat
Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:30 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the Premier League club announced on Monday, after a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United at the weekend left the London side eighth in the table.
"I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," Spurs' managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement.
