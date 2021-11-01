Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

Here are the talking points from the weekend in Serie A.

JUVENTUS CRISIS DEEPENS Massimiliano Allegri admitted feeling ashamed after his Juventus side fell to a 2-1 defeat by Hellas Verona to continue their dreadful start to the Serie A season.

Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the opening 14 minutes as Verona earned a 2-1 win at the Stadio Bentegodi, Juve’s second league defeat in three days after losing by the same margin to Sassuolo on Wednesday. Allegri’s side are ninth and their hopes of regaining the league title they surrendered to Inter Milan last season lie in tatters, with league leaders Napoli and AC Milan already 16 points ahead of them.

"We must work hard and keep our mouths shut, that is the only medicine. Hopefully, in a few months we will be in a different position and then we will raise our heads. For now, there is the shame of having only 15 points," Allegri told Sky Italia. It is Juve’s worst start to a season since 2015-16, when they recovered from an identical start to win the title, while it is the first time since 1961-62 that they have conceded as many as 15 goals in their opening 11 games.

STRIKERS PROSPER It was a good weekend for Serie A strikers as records were broken and equalled across the league.

Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted his 150th Serie A goal and his 400th across all domestic leagues against AS Roma, while Ciro Immobile scored his 159th Lazio goal against Atalanta to become the Roman club's joint-top scorer of all time in all competitions alongside Silvio Piola. Torino’s Andrea Belotti found the net against Sampdoria to become the third-youngest Italian to reach 100 Serie A goals at the age of 27 years and 314 days, behind Alberto Gilardino and Roberto Baggio.

Simeone, scorer of both Verona’s goals against Juve, became the most prolific scorer in Europe’s top-five leagues for October by taking his tally for the month to seven domestic strikes, two more than the next-best Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic also took his place among Europe’s best, scoring a hat-trick against Spezia to take his tally for the calendar year of 2021 to 25 league goals, second only to Lewandowski (36 goals) and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (26) in the top-five leagues.

MOURINHO DEMANDS RESPECT Roma coach Jose Mourinho was furious after losing his first Serie A home match as a manager at the 44th attempt in a 2-1 defeat by Milan in the capital.

The game included some debatable refereeing decisions, with Roma unhappy about a second half penalty awarded to the Rossoneri and feeling they were due one of their own later in the match. “Let me think because I want to be in the dugout on Sunday,” Mourinho said.

“I will just say there is no respect for everyone who loves this club."

