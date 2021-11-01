Left Menu

Pietersen backs Indian team, says players are not robots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:03 IST
Pietersen backs Indian team, says players are not robots
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen on Monday backed the under-fire Indian cricket team, saying the players are not robots and need fans' support all the time.

Coming into the T20 World Cup as a strong title-contender, India lost their tournament-opener by 10 wickets to Pakistan and then followed that up with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

India is now languishing at number five in Group 2 points table and their progression in the tournament depends on other teams.

The team's unexpected below-par show has drawn sharp criticism from its passionate supporters.

However, Pietersen, who represented England in 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, came out in India's defense.

''In sport, one wins and one loses. No player takes the field to lose. Representing your country is the biggest honor. Please understand that sportspersons are not robots and they need support all the time,'' Pietersen tweeted in the Hindi language. Former players questioned the shot-selection of the batters as well the sudden change in batting under with Rohit Sharma coming out to bat at number three instead of opening the innings. India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also backed the team.

''Let's not be harsh on our players. Yes, we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt Hota hai after such results (players get hurt the most after a loss). But well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. They were fantastic in all departments,'' Harbhajan tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021