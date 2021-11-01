Atwal finishes 71st at in Bermuda Championship

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal finished Tied 71st at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after returning a card of 71 in the final round, here.

Anirban Lahiri had missed the cut along with Daniel Chopra. Indian-American Sahith Theegala shot 80 in the final round and was 74th. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (70) was T-34 as the best Asian.

The 25-year-old Australian Herbert, who at one time was 200th in the world and playing on the Asian Tour few years ago, won on his 20th start on the PGA Tour after shooting shot 2-under 69 in the final round.

He had two birdies on 12th and 14th during the tough back nine with the wind blowing at the Port Royal. Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee (71) and Patrick Reed, who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65. He waited to see if it was enough, but it was not as Herbert held his nerve.

His first PGA TOUR victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time.

Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, failed to make a birdie in closing with a 76 to tie for fifth. Patrick Rodgers had a 70 and finished alone in fourth.

