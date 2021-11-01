Left Menu

Atwal finishes 71st at in Bermuda Championship

He waited to see if it was enough, but it was not as Herbert held his nerve.His first PGA TOUR victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time.Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, failed to make a birdie in closing with a 76 to tie for fifth.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:29 IST
Atwal finishes 71st at in Bermuda Championship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal finished Tied 71st at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after returning a card of 71 in the final round, here.

Anirban Lahiri had missed the cut along with Daniel Chopra. Indian-American Sahith Theegala shot 80 in the final round and was 74th. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (70) was T-34 as the best Asian.

The 25-year-old Australian Herbert, who at one time was 200th in the world and playing on the Asian Tour few years ago, won on his 20th start on the PGA Tour after shooting shot 2-under 69 in the final round.

He had two birdies on 12th and 14th during the tough back nine with the wind blowing at the Port Royal. Herbert closed with four pars to hold off Danny Lee (71) and Patrick Reed, who finished with four birdies over his last six holes for a 65. He waited to see if it was enough, but it was not as Herbert held his nerve.

His first PGA TOUR victory, and third worldwide, sends him to the Masters for the first time.

Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, failed to make a birdie in closing with a 76 to tie for fifth. Patrick Rodgers had a 70 and finished alone in fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021