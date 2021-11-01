Soccer-Tottenham sack manager Nuno after latest defeat by Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur have fired manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the Premier League club announced on Monday, after a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-england-tot-mun-report/update-2-soccer-man-united-ease-pressure-on-solskjaer-with-3-0-win-at-spurs-idINL1N2RQ0GW at the weekend left the London side eighth in the table.

Spurs had topped the Premier League standings in August after winning their opening three games but lost for the fifth time in the league to now sit 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. Nuno's coaching staff have also been relieved of their duties. Spurs have not yet announced a replacement but Sky in Italy have reported that former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has been offered an 18-month contract at the club.

He is expected to be in London later on Monday to finalise the deal. "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision," Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2021/october/club-announcement.

"Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future." Nuno was appointed as Jose Mourinho's permanent replacement on a two-year deal in the close season after impressing during his four campaigns at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 47-year-old is the third Premier League manager to lose his job since the start of the season after Watford sacked Xisco Munoz while Newcastle United parted ways with Steve Bruce following a Saudi-led takeover. BRIGHT START

Nuno had a bright start at Spurs, beating champions Manchester City on the opening day and winning August's Manager of the Month award after three victories -- the club's best start to a Premier League season. However, their campaign unravelled after defeats in four London derbies against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham United.

The 3-0 loss to United without a single shot on target had Spurs fans booing Nuno following the substitution of the lively Lucas Moura and chanting, "You don't know what you're doing". Tottenham, Champions League finalists in 2019, have also struggled in the Europa Conference League -- UEFA's new third-tier competition.

They sit third in their group, behind French side Rennes and Vitesse, with only one win from three games ahead of their next fixture against the Dutch outfit on Thursday. Nuno had been unable to implement an attacking philosophy at Spurs, the very reason club chairman Daniel Levy had sacked Mourinho in a bid to find someone who could help them play "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" football.

Spurs have scored nine times, their fewest goals after 10 league games since 2013-14, and have the worst goal difference (-7) after bottom clubs Norwich City and Newcastle. Nuno also struggled to get the best out of England striker Harry Kane, who had failed to negotiate a move away from the club during the close season.

Kane, last season's Golden Boot winner with 23 goals, has scored once in nine league appearances this season.

