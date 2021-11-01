Left Menu

West Indies Women arrive in Karachi for 3 ODIs ahead of World Cup qualifier

West Indies women's cricket team on Monday arrived in Karachi to take on Pakistan in the upcoming three-match ODI series which gets underway from November 8.

01-11-2021
West Indies Women arrive in Karachi for 3 ODIs ahead of World Cup qualifier
West Indies Women to play three ODIs in Karachi
West Indies women's cricket team on Monday arrived in Karachi to take on Pakistan in the upcoming three-match ODI series which gets underway from November 8. Karachi's National Stadium will host West Indies women in the matches on November 8, 11 and 14 following which both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC women's Cricket World Cup qualifier to be held from November 21 to December 5.

"Our #MaroonWarriors arrived in Karachi earlier today to take on @TheRealPCB Women in 3 ODIs. November 8,11,14 at the National Stadium," WIndies Cricket tweeted. This will be Pakistan women's third bilateral series in 2021 after they toured South Africa in January-February and West Indies in June-July.

The top three of the 10 teams will qualify for the ICC women's Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be played in New Zealand. West Indies squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

Travelling Reserves: Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack (ANI)

