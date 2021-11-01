Boxing World C'ships: Nishant, Sanjeet enter quarters; 2 others bow out

Indian boxers Nishant Dev (71kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) made the quarterfinals following impressive victories but two others bowed out of the AIBA Men's World Championships after losing their last-16 stage bouts here on Monday.

Nishant defeated Mexico's Marco Alvarez Verde 3-2 in a late night bout on Sunday to set up a clash with Russia's Vadim Musaev.

Sanjeet, a quarterfinalist from the previous edition, got the better of Georgia's Giorgi Tchigladze 4-1 to enter the last eight stage for a second successive time.

He will face Italy's Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

However, Rohit Mor (57kg) went down to Kazakhstan's Serik Temirzhanov 1-4.

Akash Sangwan (67kg) too lost 0-5 to Cuba's former world youth champion Kevin Brown Bazain in a fight that left both the boxers with bloodied faces.

Mor gave a good account of himself by fighting hard and taking his chances against the technically sound Kazakh, who was especially terrific in the opening round with his attacks.

Mor troubled him with his own brand of aggressive tactics, which included some good footwork but he struggled to connect.

Sangwan was equally gritty but lacked in footwork and was perhaps a bit too worked up during the contest.

Brown, despite being caught off guard more than once by Sangwan's persistent attacks, was the superior of the two boxers in terms of making counter-attacks.

The Cuban also displayed a strikingly good defence and was a clear winner.

Both the boxers ended up sustaining cuts close to their right eyes in the final round.

Later tonight, Sumit (75kg) and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will look to secure quarterfinal berths.

Sumit will be up against a Cuban in Yoenlis Hernandez. Thapa will be fighting France's Lounes Hamraoui.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of USD 100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given USD 50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping USD 2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

