Rashford hits back at Hargreaves' claim of 'fuming' after being benched against Spurs
Marcus Rashford has hit back at Owen Hargreaves' claim that he was 'fuming' with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not starting him in the weekend win against Tottenham.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Marcus Rashford has hit back at Owen Hargreaves' claim that he was 'fuming' with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not starting him in the weekend win against Tottenham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a change to the team's formation, switching from a 4-2-3-1 to a 3-4-1-2, the side led by a strike partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.
Both forwards found the back of the net, either side of half-time, to give United a two-goal lead before Rashford came off the bench to seal the win. After the goal, the England international celebrated in front of the Red Devils supporters and appeared subdued to which Hargreaves claimed that Solskjaer not starting the 23-year-old was affecting his mood. "I think you could see that in his celebration, he was fuming," the former United and Bayern Munich midfielder, Hargreaves told Premier League Production.
However, Rashford insists it was not the case. Quoting a tweet from a media outlet the United forward commented: "Fuming at the manager??! We won the game. That celebration was pure relief! It's been a hard week..." Manchester United next game is a UEFA Champions League group stage match away at Atalanta on Tuesday. The Reds will travel to Italy on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Play resumes at Newcastle v Tottenham after medical emergency
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 24 new coronavirus deaths, 2,437 new cases; UK reports most COVID-19 cases in a day since mid-July and more
Soccer-Play halted at Newcastle v Tottenham after fan collapses - reports
Italy reports 24 new coronavirus deaths, 2,437 new cases
Number of Indian students increasing in Italy : de Luca