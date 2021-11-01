Left Menu

Soccer-Watford investigating incident of homophobic chanting during Southampton game

Supporter Alexander Pitt reported the episode on social media on Sunday, saying that he and his brother left the Vicarage Road stadium before fulltime after they heard a section of fans hurling homophobic abuse at an opposition player. "We are aware (of the incident).

Watford are investigating an incident of homophobic chanting by their fans in Saturday's Premier League loss to Southampton, the club said in a statement on Monday. Supporter Alexander Pitt reported the episode on social media on Sunday, saying that he and his brother left the Vicarage Road stadium before fulltime after they heard a section of fans hurling homophobic abuse at an opposition player.

"We are aware (of the incident). We have spoken to the supporter who reported this and are working with them to identify the individuals responsible," Watford said. "We reiterate our zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and how to report it."

Watford, who replaced manager Xisco Munoz with Claudio Ranieri last month, are 16th in the league standings with 10 points from as many games. They travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

