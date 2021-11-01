Left Menu

AAI extends tie-up with NTPC for three more years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:02 IST
The Archery Association of India on Monday announced a three-year extension of their tie-up with NTPC Ltd.

The NTPC first signed a memorandum of agreement in November 2018 under which the Maharatna company got the title sponsorship rights of various national tournaments.

''With the support of NTPC, AAI is able to provide a series of competition exposures, best coaching facilities, equipment, playing kits etc to the Indian archers,'' AAI secretary general Pramod Chandurkar said in a statement. ''We are proud to have AAI as our partner as they are working very hard for bringing more laurels and glory for the country in the years to come,'' MSD Bhattamishra, ED (CSR/R/R&R) of NTPC said.

NTPC also has the exclusive right to provide apparels to Indian senior, junior, sub-junior teams at international level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

